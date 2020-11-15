165431
Kelowna  

Okanagan College hosts International Education Week after Diwali celebrations

Learn about diversity online

Story: 316258

Okanagan College continues celebrating its diverse cultural makeup with an International Education Week filled with activities from Nov. 16 to 20.

“International Education Week is a great opportunity for the OC community to join interactive and relevant events showcasing the diverse cultures and backgrounds represented at the College,” said Meri Kim Oliver, Vice President Students.

The week is celebrated by over 100 countries, where OC community members and students share intercultural experiences and the positive impacts of diversity and international education.

Diwali, known as the Hindu Festival of Lights, was celebrated online on Friday but students still have a chance to win a gift certificate through the Virtual Light Up contest which runs until Nov. 16.

“Celebrating diversity can be done in so many ways, but most simply, we can take a moment to recognize and appreciate the gifts of diversity that are the core of our shared humanity," Oliver adds. 

"That is the true benefit of international education.”

Students and the community can take part by:

All Kelowna News
