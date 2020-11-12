165362
Kelowna  

A person in the UBCO community tested positive for COVID-19

COVID confirmed at UBCO

- | Story: 316252

The University of British Columbia Okanagan campus has confirmed that a person in the UBC Okanagan community has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating.

A spokesperson for UBCO tells Castanet, "UBC Okanagan departments are supporting Interior Health’s investigation and contact tracing to determine if any other members of the community were in contact with the person who tested positive, and if any additional steps are required."

The positive test was confirmed on November 11, Remembrance Day, and it remains unclear if the affected person is a member of the faculty a student, or someone who has access to the campus.

The email, which has been shared with some but not all UBCO students, also states, " as cases in the region are reported, it is natural to feel stress and anxiety, and important to remain calm and follow the guidance of health authorities. The health and safety of the UBC community remains a priority at all times and our approach to COVID-19 safety is anchored in guidance from Interior Health."

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

163625
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


151852


Real Estate
2330 sq ft GLENMORE TOWNHOUSE
$489,000
more details
164074


165082


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Kaz
Kaz Kelowna SPCA >


153561




Look Twice

Galleries
This gallery will have you wondering if you need to get your eyes checked.
Look Twice (2)
Galleries
Toddler secretly feeding baby sister ice cream
Must Watch
CJ is spending some special time with His sister-Jenna sharing...
Julianne Hough felt ‘lost’ after Ryan Seacrest split
Showbiz
Julianne Hough felt "lost" after splitting from Ryan...
The awkward mermaid
Must Watch
Who else saw that coming?


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162316
162265