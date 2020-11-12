A person in the UBCO community tested positive for COVID-19

Photo: UBCO

The University of British Columbia Okanagan campus has confirmed that a person in the UBC Okanagan community has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating.

A spokesperson for UBCO tells Castanet, "UBC Okanagan departments are supporting Interior Health’s investigation and contact tracing to determine if any other members of the community were in contact with the person who tested positive, and if any additional steps are required."

The positive test was confirmed on November 11, Remembrance Day, and it remains unclear if the affected person is a member of the faculty a student, or someone who has access to the campus.

The email, which has been shared with some but not all UBCO students, also states, " as cases in the region are reported, it is natural to feel stress and anxiety, and important to remain calm and follow the guidance of health authorities. The health and safety of the UBC community remains a priority at all times and our approach to COVID-19 safety is anchored in guidance from Interior Health."