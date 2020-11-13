165076
Kelowna  

This year's Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign has launched

Kettle Campaign launches

The Salvation Army has officially launched its 2020 Christmas Kettle Campaign.

The Salvation Army provides help to vulnerable people and families during the holidays and throughout the entire year. 

The Christmas Kettle Campaign is the largest public fundraising drive of the year and as the COVID-19 pandemic stretches on, the demand for support is expected to continue to rise. 

“This has been a hard year for many in our community” says executive director for the Kelowna Salvation Army Darryl Burry. “The impacts of COVID-19 have been far reaching and we have seen a 61 per cent increase in the number of individuals and families reaching out for support. As Christmas approaches, we believe that those numbers will only continue to climb.”

As a result of the pandemic, many traditional fundraising events have been cancelled. The Salvation Army is asking the public for help to fill the gap and ensure everyone has a happy holiday. 

“You can make a difference in multiple ways over this season. You can donate at a Christmas Kettle or online. You can also provide new toys for children and food items by dropping them off at either Salvation Army location in Kelowna."

People can also host their own Kettle Campaign virtually to encourage their loved ones to donate.

“We’d like to encourage individuals, groups and businesses to sign-up to host a virtual kettle. Challenge your friends, family and coworkers to do likewise and make a difference in the lives of many this Christmas by
donating to The Salvation Army.”

The success of the campaign relies on the army of volunteers who spend their time ringing bells between Nov. 13 and Dec. 24 at businesses throughout the city.

This year, volunteers will be equipped with personal protective gear and they will follow stringent sanitization measures throughout the day. 

The Kelowna Salvation Army has locations at 1480 Sutherland Avenue and 200 Rutland Road South. 

