Canadian lawyer, journalist and equity advocate to speak at virtual UBCO event about racism in the workplace

Exploring racism at work

As part of UBC Okanagan's Distinguished Speaker Series, Hadiya Roderique a Canadian lawyer, journalist and equity advocate will be participating in an online event to speak about racism in the workplace.

'Facing up to Racism at Work' will take place Nov. 17 at 7 p.m.

The Public Health Agency of Canada's data from 2016 shows that Black Canadians experience discrimination at work and during hiring processes twice as much as other Canadians, they are more likely to live in low-income housing and are less likely to enter into post-secondary institutions. 

Roderique is a highly-respected woman who has been recognized for the publication of her 2017 Globe and Mail article 'Being Black on Bay Street.' The article explores her experiences as a young Black female lawyer working in Toronto's central business district which in turn, delivered a wake-up call to corporate Canada.

Roderique's provocative talk will build on these experiences while providing a timely discussion on racial inequities in the workplace. She will explore common arguments, address barriers and challenges and share data and strategies designed to move society towards meritocracy. 

Roderique has a law degree, master's degree in criminology and a PhD in organizational behaviour and human resources management from the University of Toronto. She was named one of Canadian Lawyers' 25 Most Influential Lawyers in 2018 and was recognized with the Rising Star award from the Canadian Association of Black Lawyers.

The Distinguished Speaker Series from the Irving K. Barber Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences introduces compelling speakers to Okanagan residents virtually, as they share their perspectives on issues that impact the region, country and world. 

The free event is open to all however participants must pre-register online here.

