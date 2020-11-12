Interior Health won't disclose local school COVID-19 case numbers

Photo: School District 23 Multiple members of Kelowna Secondary School have tested positive for COVID-19, but it's unclear how many.

Schools in the Central Okanagan continue to see COVID-19 cases popping up among staff and students, but Interior Health won't say how many cases have been identified.

The health authority and individual schools have announced several new exposures at schools in Kelowna and West Kelowna over the past week.

On Wednesday alone, School District 23 reported COVID-19 cases at five schools. Additionally, a letter sent to parents at Kelowna's St. Joseph Elementary Wednesday reported “additional members” of the school's community had tested positive for the virus. Kelowna's Heritage Christian School was also added to IH's exposure list. Those private schools do not fall under School District 23.

Over the weekend, Interior Health reported on their website there had been seven COVID-19 cases at Kelowna Secondary School to date, after four new cases were identified. But IH says they are not disclosing the number of cases at each school and the details on their website about the KSS case count have since been removed.

“Unless there is an outbreak we do not identify case numbers in real time,” said Susan Duncan, media relations at IH. “Similar to a business, or any other COVID-19 exposure, indicating the number of cases at a school could lead to assumptions about people’s health that infringes on their privacy.”

IH did not provide a reason why KSS case numbers were disclosed over the weekend. More cases at KSS were announced Wednesday.

Multiple cases of the virus have been reported at Ecole Dr. Knox Middle School, along with St. Joseph and KSS, but there are no active outbreaks at any local schools.

To date, Kelowna's École de L’Anse-au-sable remains the only B.C. school where a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said a school outbreak is declared when transmission within the school is identified. The École de L’Anse-au-sable outbreak was declared over earlier this month, after 16 cases were identified.

To date, COVID-19 exposures have been reported at the following Central Okanagan schools: