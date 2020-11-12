A Kelowna Superstore employee has tested positive for COVID-19

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 1:46 p.m.

A spokesperson for Loblaws Public Relations has responded to our request for more information about an internal memo indicating an employee at the Kelowna Superstore on Baron Rd. has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Yes, one of our team members from the Real Canadian Superstore located at 2280 Baron Road in Kelowna has recently tested positive for COVID-19. We have been working with the local public health team and have taken a number of steps to minimize risk, including increased sanitization protocols and enforcing social distancing practices in the store. The store also arranged for additional cleaning."



The spokesperson also reiterated that because the employee has not been in the store recently, no other employees need to self-isolate.

In spite of the fact the internal memo indicates the last day the infected employee worked was October 29, 2020 the spokesperson says, "the last day that this colleague worked was November 1, 2020."



ORIGINAL 12:29 p.m.

Castanet has learned that an employee at the Kelowna Superstore has tested positive for COVID-19.

An internal memo issued Wednesday evening by the Real Canadian Superstore indicates, "while it is not easy to hear that one of our team members and friends has been impacted. We know you will have questions and concerns and we'll do our best to answer and help you remain calm and informed."

A Superstore employee Castanet spoke with asked us not to reveal his name but said he is very concerned, but still intends to continue working.

"Unfortunately I got the email about an hour or so after I left work so I haven't had the chance to talk to any of my co-workers about the notice yet."

A notice on Loblaws corporate site says the last day the infected employee worked was Nov. 1.

"We've arranged to have cleaning done of high-touch areas for this team member and anywhere they may have come in contact with customers or other team members," the internal memo says.

"Superstore is working with Interior Health and the advice they received was that the infected individual's case does not meet the criteria for close/prolonged contact with any of our team members, so there is no requirement for any team members to self-isolate."