Photo: Diane Cabral

UPDATE 11:56 a.m.

A collision at Harvey Ave. and Spall Rd. earlier Thursday morning has now been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.

ORIGINAL 11:25 a.m.

Emergency crews are working to clear a collision at the intersection of Harvey Ave. and Spall Rd.

A Silver SUV and a black pick-up truck have collided and are blocking the intersection.