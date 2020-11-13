164897
Kelowna  

Man accused of Halloween attempted murder released on bail

Released on bail again

A Kelowna man accused of a serious assault Halloween night has been released on bail, ten days after his arrest. He was already out on bail and under probation conditions from two other separate incidents when the alleged attack occurred.

On Halloween night, 30-year-old Jesse Pez was arrested from a home on Old Meadows Road in Kelowna's Mission area, after a 23-year-old man was seriously assaulted.

Bloody handprints were left around the exterior of the home, while nearby, a significant amount of blood covered the sidewalk outside the H2O Centre.

For several days following the incident, police remained on scene at the house and the H2O Centre, collecting evidence from the two crime scenes.

Two days after the assault, police announced Pez was facing an attempted murder charge. The condition of the victim is unknown, and it's unclear if Pez knew the victim.

On Tuesday, Pez was released from custody on $1,000 bail. He's scheduled to appear back in court on Dec. 8.

Pez was already out on bail Halloween night when he allegedly committed the attempted murder. He is scheduled to face trial this coming January on charges of uttering threat, stemming from a July 2019 incident. He had been released on bail on those charges the day he was arrested.

Pez was most recently convicted of a May 2019 assault of a police officer. Following his guilty plea in February of this year, he was given a 90-day conditional sentence, followed by a nine-month probation period. He was still under probation conditions when he was arrested on Halloween night.

