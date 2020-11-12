162805
Kelowna  

City of Kelowna may have to step up security measures after second city hall vandalism

Basran: 'I'm pissed off'

- | Story: 316198

Disappointed and frustrated doesn't come close to describe Mayor Colin Basran's reaction after city hall was vandalized for a second time in less than three weeks.

"I'm pissed off I think is the best way to describe it," Basran told Castanet News Thursday morning.

The Remembrance Day themed messages spray painted on the side of the building early Wednesday morning demand the freedoms our soldiers fought and died for, a response to restrictions placed around COVID-19.

"It's frustrating to have to do that because that's again costing our local taxpayers and local residents money for something that's completely unnecessary," said Basran.

"I think that's where a lot of the frustration is coming from, that somebody is committing a criminal act on a publicly owned infrastructure for something that the City of Kelowna has zero control over."

The city does have cameras around the building, but Basran acknowledges they can't monitor every "nook and cranny."

That could change as the city discusses additional security measures such as more cameras or stepped-up private security patrols.

Those measures are still being discussed internally.

As for the cost of clean-up, "I can't tell you what's been spent to date, but I'm sure it's in the tens of thousands of dollars at this point, and likely going to be more because there's going to be further work required."

"It would appear to be pandemic related and a loss, or perceived loss of freedoms by somebody who believes this is all a conspiracy.

"Just complete nonsense."

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

153169
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


151852


Real Estate
4312025
312 1156 Sunset Dr
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$550,000
more details
163958


163572


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Kaz
Kaz Kelowna SPCA >


153561


165082


Organization

Galleries
A little bit of organization goes a long way.
Organization (2)
Galleries
Dolly Parton lines up Christmas TV special
Music
Country music legend Dolly Parton will be spreading festive cheer...
Wanna share that quesadilla?
Must Watch
Ava is so hopeful her owner will share a bite of her food.
Super cute puppy hilariously follows song’s command
Must Watch
Rambo the sweet Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is showing everyone...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162316
163947