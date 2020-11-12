City of Kelowna may have to step up security measures after second city hall vandalism

Photo: Sarita Patel

Disappointed and frustrated doesn't come close to describe Mayor Colin Basran's reaction after city hall was vandalized for a second time in less than three weeks.

"I'm pissed off I think is the best way to describe it," Basran told Castanet News Thursday morning.

The Remembrance Day themed messages spray painted on the side of the building early Wednesday morning demand the freedoms our soldiers fought and died for, a response to restrictions placed around COVID-19.

"It's frustrating to have to do that because that's again costing our local taxpayers and local residents money for something that's completely unnecessary," said Basran.

"I think that's where a lot of the frustration is coming from, that somebody is committing a criminal act on a publicly owned infrastructure for something that the City of Kelowna has zero control over."

The city does have cameras around the building, but Basran acknowledges they can't monitor every "nook and cranny."

That could change as the city discusses additional security measures such as more cameras or stepped-up private security patrols.

Those measures are still being discussed internally.

As for the cost of clean-up, "I can't tell you what's been spent to date, but I'm sure it's in the tens of thousands of dollars at this point, and likely going to be more because there's going to be further work required."

"It would appear to be pandemic related and a loss, or perceived loss of freedoms by somebody who believes this is all a conspiracy.

"Just complete nonsense."