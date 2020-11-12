RCMP plea for public's help to find murder suspect, Adam Pearson

Photo: RCMP

RCMP have issued a plea for the public's help as they continue their manhunt for 26-year-old Adam Pearson wanted for the First Degree Murder of Cody Michaloski.

Adam's brother, Benjamin Pearson, 25, was arrested during a pair of police raids back on May 28, 2020 in Kelowna at the Landmark District and in Rutland. Pearson has been charged with first-degree murder in the 2019 death of Cody Michaloski in October 2019 in Grande Prairie, Alta.

While Benjamin was apprehended, Adam managed to elude capture and still has not been located.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes are asking the public's assistance in locating Adam Pearson. It is believed that he may have tried to alter his appearance, including dying his hair. Pearson is known to have ties to the Toronto area, and throughout B.C. and Alberta.

According to RCMP, "information provided to date is that he uses Air B & Bs and hotel/motels, and might go by the nickname “Red”. Please do not approach Pearson, but contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or your local police, if you see him or know his whereabouts."