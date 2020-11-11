165362
Kelowna  

Kelowna-bound flight added to COVID-19 exposure list

COVID on Kelowna flight

Another Kelowna-bound flight has been added to the BCCDC’s coronavirus exposure list. 

Passengers on Air Canada’s Nov. 3 flight 8418 Vancouver to Kelowna — particularly those seated in rows one through seven — should self-monitor for symptoms closely for 14 days. 

The flight was one of nine added to the exposure list on Wednesday, which also included flights between Vancouver and Toronto, Calgary the United States and Europe. 

The full list can be viewed here.

 

