Kelowna-bound flight added to COVID-19 exposure list

Another Kelowna-bound flight has been added to the BCCDC’s coronavirus exposure list.
Passengers on Air Canada’s Nov. 3 flight 8418 Vancouver to Kelowna — particularly those seated in rows one through seven — should self-monitor for symptoms closely for 14 days.
The flight was one of nine added to the exposure list on Wednesday, which also included flights between Vancouver and Toronto, Calgary the United States and Europe.
The full list can be viewed here.
Flights posted to COVID-19 exposures page: https://t.co/0CY4YMXQeW— BCCDC (@CDCofBC) November 12, 2020
Oct 30: Air Canada 114, Vancouver to Toronto
Nov 2: Flair 8157, Toronto to Vancouver
Nov 3: Air Canada 8418, Vancouver to Kelowna
Nov 3: WestJet 706, Vancouver to Toronto
Nov 5: WestJet 0129, Calgary to Vancouver pic.twitter.com/tZ9c74pJ5A