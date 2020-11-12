165076
Kelowna  

Owner sought of wooden boat found floating in Okanagan Lake

Is this your wooden boat?

A local company is hoping to reunite a boat found floating in Okanagan Lake with its rightful owner. 

An employee at Shoreline Pile Driving found the boat floating near Trader’s Cove on Nov. 10. 

It is described as antique looking, has leather seats and is made of wood.

“It’s a wood floating boat, you don’t see have many of those. It looks like a rowboat, a really cool one, like an older wooden rowing boat and it looks like it’s in pretty good shape," said Bob Jones, owner of Shoreline Pile Driving.

When asked why he wants to find the owner, he said jokingly they have no more space left at their yard at Shelter Bay in West Kelowna. 

“I’m not just going to throw it out … It’s a really nice boat and I think that the owner’s probably wanting it back.”

He says they’re always finding items floating in the lake and they always try and find the rightful owners.

If this is boat belongs to you or you know the rightful owner you can contact Bob Jones at Shoreline Pile Driving at (250) 769-7694

