165362
Kelowna  

Additional coronavirus cases linked to Kelowna Secondary School

More COVID cases at school

- | Story: 316130

UPDATE 1:15 p.m.

Another Central Okanagan independent school has been added to Interior Health’s COVID-19 exposure list. 

Kelowna’s Heritage Christian School had exposure events on Nov. 2-4, according to Interior Health.

Additional details were not available.

The school is not a part of the Central Okanagan school district.

ORIGINAL 12:45 p.m.

Additional COVID-19 cases have been confirmed within the Kelowna Secondary School community.

Without specifying exactly how many, the school district announced Wednesday that multiple cases have been confirmed by Interior Health. 

“They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing,” the school district said in a news release.

This is the fourth COVID-19 exposure issued for the school since the start of the pandemic. 

“The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority,” SD 23 said. “Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible.    

The school district says it is working with Interior Health to determine if any additional action is required. 

According to Interior Health, potential exposure dates at Kelowna Secondary are Oct. 28-30 and Nov. 2-6.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

161974
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


151852


Real Estate
4270340
1083 Sunset Drive
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$349,999
more details
163958


165125


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Tabitha
Tabitha Kelowna SPCA >


153561


165434


How different people wake up

Must Watch
Which one are you?
Can I pet that dog?
Must Watch
Little boy wants to pet that dog in the corner so badly.
Keith Richards hopes The Rolling Stones ‘still alive’ for 60th anniversary celebrations in 2022
Music
Keith Richards is holding out hope that all The Rolling Stones...
Good dogs help their human exercise
Must Watch
Weird Haircuts
Galleries
Quarantine haircuts? Maybe not..


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
165030
163919