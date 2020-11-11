Additional coronavirus cases linked to Kelowna Secondary School

Photo: Castanet file photo

UPDATE 1:15 p.m.

Another Central Okanagan independent school has been added to Interior Health’s COVID-19 exposure list.

Kelowna’s Heritage Christian School had exposure events on Nov. 2-4, according to Interior Health.

Additional details were not available.

The school is not a part of the Central Okanagan school district.

ORIGINAL 12:45 p.m.

Additional COVID-19 cases have been confirmed within the Kelowna Secondary School community.

Without specifying exactly how many, the school district announced Wednesday that multiple cases have been confirmed by Interior Health.

“They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing,” the school district said in a news release.

This is the fourth COVID-19 exposure issued for the school since the start of the pandemic.

“The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority,” SD 23 said. “Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible.

The school district says it is working with Interior Health to determine if any additional action is required.

According to Interior Health, potential exposure dates at Kelowna Secondary are Oct. 28-30 and Nov. 2-6.