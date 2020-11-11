6 Kelowna schools confirm COVID-19 exposures Wednesday

Photo: Castanet file photo

UPDATE 9:25 p.m.

The Central Okanagan School District says three more schools have confirmed COVID-19 exposures.

That brings the total number of Kelowna schools that announced exposures on Wednesday to six.

SD 23 says Interior Health has confirmed single exposures at Okanagan Mission Secondary School, KLO Middle School and Casorso Elementary School.

“The exposures do not appear to be related to transmission within their respective schools. All individuals are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams,” SD 23 said in a news release late Wednesday.

Interior Health will be in touch with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case through contact tracing.

Earlier in the day Wednesday, COVID-19 cases were also confirmed in the “school communities” of École Dr. Knox Middle School and Kelowna Secondary School.

Kelowna’s Heritage Christian School, which is independent from the school district, was also added to Interior Health’s school exposure list on Wednesday.

UPDATE 4:59 p.m.

École Dr. Knox Middle School (DKM) is the third school with a COVID-19 exposure.

Central Okanagan Public Schools is alerting the public that a community member within the school has tested positive for coronavirus,

No dates were given for when the exposure took place and additional details were not available.

The school says it continues to practice strict health and safety protocols and procedures so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible.

UPDATE 1:15 p.m.

Another Central Okanagan independent school has been added to Interior Health’s COVID-19 exposure list.

Kelowna’s Heritage Christian School had exposure events on Nov. 2-4, according to Interior Health.

Additional details were not available.

The school is not a part of the Central Okanagan school district.

ORIGINAL 12:45 p.m.

Additional COVID-19 cases have been confirmed within the Kelowna Secondary School community.

Without specifying exactly how many, the school district announced Wednesday that multiple cases have been confirmed by Interior Health.

“They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing,” the school district said in a news release.

This is the fourth COVID-19 exposure issued for the school since the start of the pandemic.

“The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority,” SD 23 said. “Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible.

The school district says it is working with Interior Health to determine if any additional action is required.

According to Interior Health, potential exposure dates at Kelowna Secondary are Oct. 28-30 and Nov. 2-6.