Remembrance Day ceremonies in Oyama on Wednesday

Sarita Patel

UPDATE: 2:50 p.m.

While many communities cancelled their usual Remembrance Day events across the Okanagan Valley due to COVID-19, the Oyama Legion Branch #189 hosted an intimate gathering and brief ceremony this morning.

President Rob Nairne says it was very important to have a small gathering even during the pandemic.

“The COVID doesn’t change anything, the fact that we can’t be together like we have in the past made things extremely different this year – but the bottom line is the act of remembrance is the most important part.”

About 50 people showed up to the cenotaph and observed the ceremony from a far, all adhering to social-distancing practices.

Since 2003, the Oyama legion has been recognizing a ‘Veteran of Honour”. For the first time in their 17 years, a female was named as this years recipient; Jessica King, a 20-year veteran in the Royal Canadian Armed Forces.

“It means a lot to me, it means that my service has been recognized,” she says. “That I am able to a person that can stand for those veterans that are not recognized.”

What does remembering mean?

“Its a time we can appreciate those who were left behind, those who came back either wounded mentally, spiritually, physically and those that we can’t forget,” adds King.

“We must never forget them because they were there for us when we called and they’re still there for us today, so even serving members we must thank them because they’re doing so much for Canada.”

Nairne speaks to our current situation with COVID.

“I think about what we’re going through right now, it probably pales in comparison to what the young men and women went through in the trenches in the First and Second World War – the kind of strifes they went through, the hardships, all of that. The First World War was on the heal of the Spanish Flu pandemic.”

“I think what we’re seeing here is, this is the first time in our lives that we have had that mass trauma.”

Community members are still welcome to visit the cenotaph to pay their respects and lay down their poppy.

ORIGINAL: 11 a.m.

While many communities cancelled their usual Remembrance Day events across the Okanagan Valley due to COVID-19, the District of Lake Country will be hosting an intimate gathering and brief ceremony this morning.

The Oyama Branch #189 of the Royal Canadian Legion has organized an intimate invitation-only event at the cenotaph located at Winfield Hall.

"[The Legion] appreciates the respect and support of Lake Country citizens in showing honour to those who have served, by observing a moment of silence at home rather than attending a public event," states the District of Lake Country on Facebook.