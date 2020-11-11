165362
Live stream of the Remembrance Day ceremonies in Oyama

Oyama Remembrance Day

While many communities cancelled their usual Remembrance Day events across the Okanagan Valley due to COVID-19, the District of Lake Country will be hosting an intimate gathering and brief ceremony this morning. 

The Oyama Branch #189 of the Royal Canadian Legion has organized an intimate invitation-only event at the cenotaph located at Winfield Hall. 

"[The Legion] appreciates the respect and support of Lake Country citizens in showing honour to those who have served, by observing a moment of silence at home rather than attending a public event," states the District of Lake Country on Facebook. 

