Kelowna  

Police seeking 'person of interest' in Kelowna city hall vandalism

RCMP looking for vandal

Kelowna RCMP are looking for a person of interest in the vandalism at City Hall on Water Street.

Police believe the incident occurred at around 4:30 a.m on Wednesday (Nov. 11), based on images obtained in their investigation. 

“Our initial investigation has led us to search for a person of interest in this matter,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP, in a release. “He is described as approximately 6 feet tall, slim build, wearing ripped blue jeans, a balaclava, and a black winter jacket with a hood.”

RCMP hope the public will be able to identify this individual.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-250-762-3300. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online.

ORIGINAL 8:55 a.m.

Kelowna City Hall has been vandalized for the second time in less than a month.

City workers woke up on Remembrance Day to another large mess to clean off the facade of the municipal building.

The previous incident contained COVID-19 conspiracy messages, citing the pandemic is a "plandemic." This time, the vandal spray painted Remembrance Day-themed messages on the building, with phrases such as "lest we forget" and "remember those who died for our freedoms" and "we want our freedoms back."

The spray paint is the same colour and the handwriting appears to bear a resemblance to the previous vandalization, although it is not confirmed if the two incidents are connected.

Police are on the scene, and Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP and will update the story as more information becomes available.

