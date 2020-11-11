165362
Kelowna  

Kelowna City Hall vandalized again, this time with Remembrance Day messaging

Kelowna City Hall has been vandalized for the second time in less than a month.

A passerby snapped a photo of the municipal building on the morning of Remembrance Day, with considerably more graffiti this time than the last.

The previous incident contained COVID-19 conspiracy messages, citing the pandemic is a "plandemic". This time, the vandal spray painted Remembrance Day messages on the building, with phrases such as "lest we forget" and "remember those who died for our freedoms".

The spray paint is the same colour and the handwriting appears to bear a resemblance to the previous vandalization, although it is not confirmed if the two incidents are connected.

Police are on the scene, and Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP and will update the story as more information becomes available.

