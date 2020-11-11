Kelowna woman standing by Facebook allegations under threat of lawsuit

Photo: Thinkstock.com

Monica Steinson claims a Kelowna specialist is trying to profit from her pain — Dr. Sathish Rajasekaran says his reputation is being impugned.

It's a classic 'he said, she said,' that could wind up in court.

In a Facebook group with more than 10,000 members, Steinson claimed on Sept. 30 that Dr. Rajasekaran's receptionist demanded she pay $200 for being three minutes late for an appointment concerning a torn rotator cuff.

She says she had been in communication with the employee prior to the appointment and thought everything was fine.

"It was all good until I walked in and she told me I had to pay $200...you were late, and there's a late fee. I said no, if I was late then take some minutes off my hour-long appointment," she told Castanet News. "I said no, I'm not paying that. We were in constant communication, you knew I was here."

She questioned why any physician would even dare charge $200 when a patient arrives late.

"I bent over backwards to make this appointment.

"It bothers me to think this can happen to other people. I think it's wrong, I think it's dead wrong."

Dr. Rajasekaran says the fee, which is stipulated on the practice's website, is a rebooking fee for patients who arrive late. He says there is no charge if the patient decides to go back to their family doctor and get a referral to another physician.

Rajasekaran says the policy came about as a result of WorkSafe BC policies concerning COVID-19.

He says the practice went to strict appointment times, and patients are told when they book to be at the office 10 minutes before their appointment.

"We tell people at the time of booking that these are the rules. It's COVID, we're very strict with these guidelines," he said.

He says the $200 rebooking fee was instituted after several patients continually showed up late.

In this instance, Steinson had a 9:40 a.m. appointment.

Rajasekaran says they were running early, and called Steinson at 9:23 a.m. to say they could see her right away.

"She said great, I'm just parking, I'll be right up there.

"9:30 a.m. rolled around and she's still not there so, I believe at around 9:35 a.m. we called her again and there was no answer.

"Then, we called the next patient and said come on in, and the doctor will see you. He came in, then she came in at 9:45."

He says he has phone records indicating the times the calls were made. He also has time-stamped video of the time Steinson came in and the interaction at the front desk.

Steinson says she also has phone records on her cell showing when calls were made and received.

Rajasekaran's lawyer has sent a letter to Steinson asking that the post in the Facebook group be taken down. The doctor says Steinson rejected the request to remove the Facebook post, so he's going to the media about the ordeal.

In a separate post on Wednesday, Steinson says she is being sued over the matter. However, while the letter says further steps may be taken if the post is not removed, it does not mention legal action specifically.

He does admit he may go to court to have the posts removed, and an apology issued.

Rajasekaran says normally, he wouldn't say anything because of doctor/patient confidentiality, "but, this one just went over the top with the blatant lies.

"That's what upset me most."