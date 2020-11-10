162805
Kelowna  

Kelowna therapist told to forfeit professional designations after investigation

Therapist told to forfeit titles

- | Story: 316033

A Kelowna-based psychotherapist has been asked to forfeit two professional designations after an investigation found problems with her credentials.

According to a discipline report from the Canadian Professional Counsellors Association, Susannah-Joy Schuilenberg did not actually have a baccalaureate degree she claimed when she applied to the body for certification. 

The report states Schuilenberg must surrender her MPCC-S and MPCC status immediately due to breaches of the CPCA’s code of ethics on responsibility in professional integrity, honesty in public representation, legal conduct and maintaining/developing competence.

“I am profoundly disappointed by the determination of the discipline committee and will continue to pursue a resolution which more accurately reflects my professional history,” Schuilenberg said in a statement to Castanet. 

This is not the first time Schuilenberg’s credentials have been publicly challenged. 

In June, she admitted that her masters of arts in counselling psychology was fraudulent, and as a result, she returned her doctorate. CBC News reported that the Caribbean university that Schuilenberg’s doctorate originated from is an alleged “diploma mill” that sells degrees for a profit.

"I evidently did not do a through enough enough vetting of the college's status 13 years ago and I am personally and professionally devastated," Schuilenberg said at the time in a message to clients, referring to her masters degree. 

As a result of its recent investigation, the CPCA ordered Schuilenberg to continue to refrain for using the title of doctor and not use the term “psychologist” — a protected title in Canada. She will be eligible to reapply for her MPCC status (Master Practitioner in Clinical Counselling) after one-year of good standing with the CPCA if she completes an approved ethics course.

Schuilenberg can, however, continue to work as a therapist. The CPCA is a voluntary organization and cannot prevent someone from practising. The group also noted that despite the problems with Schuilenberg's resume, her "professional competency was not shown to be lacking."

The original complaint against Schuilenberg was filed by Dr. Sharon Pham in Manitoba, which became suspicious after assigning one of her students to Schuilenberg for a practicum, according to the CBC.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

164648
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


151852


Real Estate
4319740
100 - 1060 Manhattan Drive
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$385,000
more details
164847


163573


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Woodstock
Woodstock Kelowna SPCA >


153561


161505


Tattuesday- November 10, 2020

Galleries
Amazing (and hot) tattoos.
Tattuesday- November 10, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Jonathan Rhys Meyers arrested for DUI in Malibu
Showbiz
Irish actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers has reportedly been arrested for...
Dog gives owner the most evil stare
Must Watch
You can definitely read this dog’s mind.
Tori Spelling: ‘I love the Real Housewives – but I’m not joining the show!’
Showbiz
Tori Spelling is a massive fan of The Real Housewives of Beverly...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162603
163947