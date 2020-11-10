Kelowna therapist told to forfeit professional designations after investigation

Photo: Contributed Susannah-Joy Schuilenberg

A Kelowna-based psychotherapist has been asked to forfeit two professional designations after an investigation found problems with her credentials.

According to a discipline report from the Canadian Professional Counsellors Association, Susannah-Joy Schuilenberg did not actually have a baccalaureate degree she claimed when she applied to the body for certification.

The report states Schuilenberg must surrender her MPCC-S and MPCC status immediately due to breaches of the CPCA’s code of ethics on responsibility in professional integrity, honesty in public representation, legal conduct and maintaining/developing competence.

“I am profoundly disappointed by the determination of the discipline committee and will continue to pursue a resolution which more accurately reflects my professional history,” Schuilenberg said in a statement to Castanet.

This is not the first time Schuilenberg’s credentials have been publicly challenged.

In June, she admitted that her masters of arts in counselling psychology was fraudulent, and as a result, she returned her doctorate. CBC News reported that the Caribbean university that Schuilenberg’s doctorate originated from is an alleged “diploma mill” that sells degrees for a profit.

"I evidently did not do a through enough enough vetting of the college's status 13 years ago and I am personally and professionally devastated," Schuilenberg said at the time in a message to clients, referring to her masters degree.

As a result of its recent investigation, the CPCA ordered Schuilenberg to continue to refrain for using the title of doctor and not use the term “psychologist” — a protected title in Canada. She will be eligible to reapply for her MPCC status (Master Practitioner in Clinical Counselling) after one-year of good standing with the CPCA if she completes an approved ethics course.

Schuilenberg can, however, continue to work as a therapist. The CPCA is a voluntary organization and cannot prevent someone from practising. The group also noted that despite the problems with Schuilenberg's resume, her "professional competency was not shown to be lacking."

The original complaint against Schuilenberg was filed by Dr. Sharon Pham in Manitoba, which became suspicious after assigning one of her students to Schuilenberg for a practicum, according to the CBC.