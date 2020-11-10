Snowy, wet conditions hit highways in the Thompson-Okanagan

The Okanagan woke up to snowy and wet conditions Tuesday and it looks like the slushy weather is here to stay.

In the Valley, snow is expected to stop falling this afternoon, changing into rain and snow that will continue falling later in the week and into the weekend.

The Okanagan Connector saw 11 centimetres of snow overnight, while the Coquihalla saw 10 centimetres. Flurries are expected to continue Tuesday on both mountain passes before skies clear on Wednesday.

The Trans Canada highway near Revelstoke saw seven centimetres of snow overnight and motorists can expect windy conditions going into Wednesday.

The winter weather wreaked havoc on Okanagan roads and highways Monday night, with several crashes reported on Highway 33 in Kelowna and Highway 97 in Vernon.

Luckily, highway conditions have improved Tuesday morning as plows clear the roads, but drivers should check conditions before they leave on Castanet or Drive BC.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected for Wednesday in the Central Okanagan with scattered flurries and rain going into the weekend on Friday.