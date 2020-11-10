164897
Kelowna  

Another 'problem house' boarded up in Rutland

'Problem house' shuttered

The City of Kelowna has taken action at yet another problem house, this time at 490 Rutland Rd.

The city's newly assembled Property Standards Compliance Team says this is the second time they've been at this property, with the first time coming in late summer.

Since then, the team says has been working with the landlord to try and deal with problem tenants and what neighbours describe as rampant drug use, the alleged sale of drugs and stolen goods on the property.

The house itself has now been boarded up and an inspector has been called in to look at the home's wiring. One of the officers on scene indicated the electricity to the home may have to be cut to ensure the tenants don't try and sneak back in.

The property was littered with stolen goods including a newer model RV trailer that had just been reported stolen in Lake Country.

The Property Standards Compliance team brings together the RCMP, Kelowna Fire Department and city bylaw, building services and planning and development to address properties that are potentially unsafe or home to illegal activity. The aim is to utilize the abilities of each agency and department to apply pressure on the problem properties and their landlords in order to shut them down.

Since they have been active multiple, so-called "problem houses have been shut down, including one at 3054 Springfield Road and two others also located in the Rutland area.

