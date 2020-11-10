164898
Park bathrooms aren't cheap, but Kelowna trying to keep costs down

It seems people don't give a crap these days about how much the City of Kelowna pays for new public washrooms.

At least that's the experience from one city councillor.

"Not one person asked me what the washroom cost at Gyro," said Coun. Maxine DeHart during a discussion outlining the city's infrastructure achievements.

"In fact, I haven't had a person ask me the cost of any washroom. I think people see the value."

It wasn't always that way, as infrastructure delivery manager Brian Beach reminded council during his presentation.

"We all heard the stories going back to the City Park washroom," he said, referring to the money the city spent on that new facility in 2013.

"I know council took a bit of flak when the report said it was an $800,000 washroom in City Park."

Then mayor Walter Gray defended the cost of replacing the pavilion washroom which had burned down two years previously.

At the time, he said the building was constructed with high-quality materials, had additional safety features such as stall doors which would open after 10 minutes, and was resistant to graffiti.

Public washrooms are not cheap to build, said Beach referring to the recently completed facility at Boyce Gyro Park.

"It's a nice facility, and we're still learning about washrooms in public spaces.

"But, this one wasn't a heck of a lot cheaper. To build them as robust, as safe and maintenance free, and vandalism-proof...it's a tough job."

The 11-stall washroom at Gyro cost the city $674,000. It does have a 50-year life span and incorporates crime prevention designs.

"We're ready to build another one at Rutland Centennial Park," added Beach.

"We've learned a lot. We keep trying to make each one better and more cost effective but wow, it's a challenge."

The city has also spent about $200,000 on a pop up washroom adjacent to the Queensway Bus Loop, and will install a 'Portland Loo' in Rowcliffe Park. The city budgeted $280,000 for that project.

163947