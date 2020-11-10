162805
Kelowna  

Remembrance Day services will be private during pandemic

This year remember at home

- | Story: 316001

Remembrance Day ceremonies have been cancelled this year due to COVID-19 but there are still ways you can honour and commemorate those who served Canada and continue to serve in the Canadian Forces.

"We want people to observe this Remembrance Day safely,” said Lance Kayfish, risk manager for the City of Kelowna. “Although there are no organized public events in City Park and Rutland Lions Park this year, the Field of Crosses display in City Park is open."

"If you come down to City Park, or take two minutes of silence in remembrance somewhere else, please avoid large gatherings, stay two metres apart, consider wearing a mask and stay home if you are not feeling well." 

Royal Canadian Legion flags will be flown at half-mast.

Veterans will lay wreaths around on the morning of Nov. 11 during a brief, private ceremony of invited guests.

Legion members will also have an invitation-only ceremony at their headquarters afterwards.

