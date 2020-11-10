Local woman captures sunrise on cenotaph at City Park

Photo: Stacie Osborne

What a difference a couple of days make!

Stacie Osborne took this picture of a gorgeous sunrise at City Park on Saturday.

"I saw this beautiful sunrise at the Cenotaph in City Park while walking through the Field of Crosses one morning."

Osborne says her son served two tours in Afghanistan and Remembrance Day is very special to their family.

"Every Remembrance Day we appreciate those who served and think how lucky we are that he (their son) came home."

As snowbirds who typically go south for the winter, this is the first time in seven years that the Osborne's have experienced a Canadian winter, "this year we're home and it would have been nice to go to a ceremony, but not this year."

"We don't want to be there (U.S.) anyway right now until the world sorts itself out," she added.