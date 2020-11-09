162805
Kelowna  

Development permit issued for 32-unit project on Kuipers Cres.

Kuipers development a go

Kelowna city council has given unanimous approval for a 32-unit development on Kuipers Crescent.

In a brief presentation to council Monday, planner Dean Strachan says the development would include 13 duplexes and two threeplexes within 15 buildings.

It is situated just west of Kuipers Peak Park, and in close proximity to Myra-Bellevue Provincial Park.

In order to provide public access to nearby Kuipers' Peak Mountain Park, the developer has agreed to dedicate a portion of land adjacent to the park for a trail which will connect to the existing trail down to Kuipers Crescent.

While this project moves forward, a development planned for Valley Road has been put on hold.

Council approved an extension for adoption of OCP and rezoning amendments for a 52-unit townhouse project on Valley Road.

The developer was given an original extension from Aug. 14, 2019 to Aug. 14 2020, with no further options to extend it.

However, Strachan says due to COVID-19, the developer has been unable to secure enough pre-sales to obtain financing to move forward with the project.

He says the developer plans to relaunch its sales campaign in the spring.

