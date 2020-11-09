A new COVID-19 exposure at a school in Glenmore

Photo: Google Street View

There has been another confirmed exposure of COVID-19 within a Kelowna school community.

Interior Health has confirmed someone within the North Glenmore Elementary school community has tested positive for the virus.

According to its website, Interior Health says the exposure occurred last Friday, Nov. 6.

The individual is said to be self-isolating at home.

Those who may have come in contact with the individual will be advised by Interior Health through contact tracing.

The announcement Monday brings to seven the number of schools within School District 23 where an exposure has been announced.

On Sunday, exposures at four schools, including KLO and Dr. Knox middle schools, Kelowna Secondary and Rose Valley elementary were announced.