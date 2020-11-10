165362
Kelowna  

City of Kelowna renews its heritage grant program knowing a larger heritage discussion is coming

Heritage discussion coming

- | Story: 315958

The Central Okanagan Heritage Society will continue to manage Kelowna's heritage grant program for the next two years.

But, in the coming weeks, the city will wrestle with the larger picture around heritage conservation, and whether the grant program even fits with what the city is trying to accomplish.

The grant program, which has been in existence since 1991, administers an annual pool of $35,000, which is earmarked for conservation work on homes and other buildings on the city's heritage registry.

Cultural services manager Christine McWillis told council Monday the program can provide a maximum of $7,500 per property on the registry per three years, and up to $12,500 for heritage designated properties.

The total allocated is up to a maximum of 50 per cent of the project cost.

McWillis says the city also pays the heritage society $9,500 annually to administer the program.

While council gave unanimous approval to the extension, the program itself is expected to come under scrutiny as part of a larger discussion on heritage.

That discussion, which city manager Doug Gilchrist says will come before council the end of the year, was born out of a situation earlier this year when some on council questioned why a home on the heritage registry could be demolished after receiving grant funds.

At the time, Coun. Brad Sieben suggested  council look at the "entire heritage format," and potentially provide real incentives and advantages for heritage protection.

"I'm happy to approve this now knowing it might be two years, but just to put a pin in it for discussion on how we deal with it," he said in approving the extension Monday.

"Even this whole program since 91, I think a lot has changed, so it's probably worthy to look deeper into it and whether it's accomplishing the goals want it to accomplish."

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

153169
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


151852


Real Estate
4299477
339 McCarren Ave
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$799,000
more details
161973




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Shiloh
Shiloh Kelowna SPCA >


153561


160189


Daily Dose

Daily Dose
Good morning!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Chrishell Stause insists she played no part in dance partner’s marriage split
Showbiz
Chrishell Stause has shut down rumors she had anything to do with...
Young girl makes adorable effort to say the word tomato
Must Watch
Mild Vandalism
Galleries
Mild, clever, and funny vandalism).


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
165030
163947