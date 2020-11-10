City of Kelowna renews its heritage grant program knowing a larger heritage discussion is coming

Photo: Laura Brooks/file Fire destroyed the Fleming House, a Kelowna heritage home earlier this year.

The Central Okanagan Heritage Society will continue to manage Kelowna's heritage grant program for the next two years.

But, in the coming weeks, the city will wrestle with the larger picture around heritage conservation, and whether the grant program even fits with what the city is trying to accomplish.

The grant program, which has been in existence since 1991, administers an annual pool of $35,000, which is earmarked for conservation work on homes and other buildings on the city's heritage registry.

Cultural services manager Christine McWillis told council Monday the program can provide a maximum of $7,500 per property on the registry per three years, and up to $12,500 for heritage designated properties.

The total allocated is up to a maximum of 50 per cent of the project cost.

McWillis says the city also pays the heritage society $9,500 annually to administer the program.

While council gave unanimous approval to the extension, the program itself is expected to come under scrutiny as part of a larger discussion on heritage.

That discussion, which city manager Doug Gilchrist says will come before council the end of the year, was born out of a situation earlier this year when some on council questioned why a home on the heritage registry could be demolished after receiving grant funds.

At the time, Coun. Brad Sieben suggested council look at the "entire heritage format," and potentially provide real incentives and advantages for heritage protection.

"I'm happy to approve this now knowing it might be two years, but just to put a pin in it for discussion on how we deal with it," he said in approving the extension Monday.

"Even this whole program since 91, I think a lot has changed, so it's probably worthy to look deeper into it and whether it's accomplishing the goals want it to accomplish."