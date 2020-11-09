Several vehicles off the road on Hwy 33 as snow begins to fall

Photo: Contributed

Castanet readers are describing Highway 33 as treacherous.

Pictures sent in from Goudie Road show vehicles already in the ditch as the expected late afternoon snow continues to fall.

"Conditions on Highway 33 are treacherous. It's like a skating rink," stated one reader in an email to Castanet.

Environment Canada has forecast between five and 10 centimetres of the white stuff could fall across the Okanagan this evening, with another two centimetres expected Tuesday.

Castanet will have updates as situations warrant.

Send pictures, video to [email protected]