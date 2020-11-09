Rotary helps purchase forklift for Habitat for Humanity Okanagan

Photo: Contributed

With the help of the Rotary Club of Kelowna, Habitat’s Kelowna ReStore was able to purchase a fully operational, used electric forklift for their kitchen salvage program.



The forklift is used to rack the abundance of kitchen cabinets that are being donated through the kitchen salvage program launched earlier this year.



“I am a strong supporter of this salvage program," says Sheldon Paulger of Rotary Club of Kelowna.



"It will reduce load on the landfill, provide revenue for Habitats home building program, provide an opportunity for Rotarians and others to volunteer in the recovery efforts, and finally provide a cost effect source of cabinets for those looking to remodel at modest costs."



Residents can donate their used kitchens — a team from Habitat for Humanity Okanagan removes the items and take them away for free.



The non-profit issues a tax receipt for the re-sale value of the kitchens and the used kitchens get sold at one of Habitat’s four ReStores to fund the Lake Country Build project.



“The forklift gives us the ability to stock more kitchen cabinets as we respond to the growing demand of donors wanting us to salvage them," says Andrea Manifold, CEO for Habitat for Humanity Okanagan.



"Our next hurdle is to recruit more volunteers to salvage kitchens with our team, as we now have a waiting list."