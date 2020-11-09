New property compliance team targets 4 unsafe or illegal properties

Photo: Rob Gibson/file Home at 3054 Springfield Road is now vacant and boarded up

The City of Kelowna says two "problem properties" targeted by its newly assembled Property Standards Compliance Team, are now vacant.

The team, which brings together the RCMP, Kelowna Fire Department and city bylaw, building services and planning and development, was established in the summer to address properties that are potentially unsafe or illegal.

The aim, the city says, is to utilize the abilities of each agency and department to increase the impact on problem properties which can be challenging to deal with.

The city says it has targeted four such properties since the team was assembled.

While it did not provide specific addresses, one of those was a home at 3054 Springfield Road which has subsequently been vacated and boarded up.

The city acknowledged the property owner was fined more than $2,500. That home had been the scene of multiple incidents, including a sudden death in July and a raid later that month which netted $10,000 worth of stolen goods.

Two additional houses in Rutland were also visited, one of which is also now vacant.

“Neighbours and residents often focus on the crime and safety elements of problem properties in complaints, but regulatory authorities like the Public Health Act, BC Fire Code and Building Code, and the Community Charter can be just as effective in addressing violations,” said Terry Kowal, building inspection and licensing manager.

Officials say the team tries to ensure property owners are both aware of, and compliant with, municipal, provincial and federal legislation to address these properties.

The city says the onus is on the property owner to address concerns, rather than the tenants.

The owner, and not the tenant, is served with fines and orders if deficiencies are found.