Youth pleads to assault related to Canada Day killing, 3 others still charged with manslaughter

One of four people charged in connection to the killing of a man downtown Kelowna during Canada Day celebrations in 2018 has pleaded guilty.

A guilty plea to one count of assault was entered in Kelowna court Monday by a youth who cannot be named, as they were 17 years old at the time of the incident.

The plea came on what was supposed to be the first day of a trial for one count of manslaughter.

Sentencing for the assault charge has been scheduled for January 15, 2021.

Another youth, who also cannot be named, remains before the court on the original manslaughter charge, said BC Prosecution Service spokesperson Dan McLaughlin.

Two adults who were also charged with manslaughter related to the death of Esa Carriere remain scheduled for trial separate from the accused youth. Nathan Truant, 28, and Noah Vaten, 22, will go to trial on manslaughter charges starting Feb. 22, 2021.

Esa Carriere was stabbed to death on the evening of July 1, 2018 near the Queensway Bus Station, during the annual fireworks celebration. Police found Carriere in “grave condition,” and he died from his injuries shortly after in hospital.

Carriere had recently moved to Kelowna from Mississauga, Ont. prior to his death. He had been working as a cook at Kelly O'Bryan's restaurant on Bernard Avenue. Coworkers remembered him as a “genuinely nice person” who always had a smile.

