164899
Kelowna  

Youth pleads to assault related to Canada Day killing, 3 others still charged with manslaughter

Plea in Canada Day killing

- | Story: 315929

One of four people charged in connection to the killing of a man downtown Kelowna during Canada Day celebrations in 2018 has pleaded guilty.

A guilty plea to one count of assault was entered in Kelowna court Monday by a youth who cannot be named, as they were 17 years old at the time of the incident. 

The plea came on what was supposed to be the first day of a trial for one count of manslaughter. 

Sentencing for the assault charge has been scheduled for January 15, 2021.

Another youth, who also cannot be named, remains before the court on the original manslaughter charge, said BC Prosecution Service spokesperson Dan McLaughlin.

Two adults who were also charged with manslaughter related to the death of Esa Carriere remain scheduled for trial separate from the accused youth. Nathan Truant, 28, and Noah Vaten, 22, will go to trial on manslaughter charges starting Feb. 22, 2021.

Esa Carriere was stabbed to death on the evening of July 1, 2018 near the Queensway Bus Station, during the annual fireworks celebration. Police found Carriere in “grave condition,” and he died from his injuries shortly after in hospital.

Carriere had recently moved to Kelowna from Mississauga, Ont. prior to his death. He had been working as a cook at Kelly O'Bryan's restaurant on Bernard Avenue. Coworkers remembered him as a “genuinely nice person” who always had a smile.

with files from Nicholas Johansen

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

164074
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


151852


Real Estate
4299477
339 McCarren Ave
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$799,000
more details
164731


154288


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Shiloh
Shiloh Kelowna SPCA >


153561


165059


Daily Dose

Daily Dose
Good morning!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Chrishell Stause insists she played no part in dance partner’s marriage split
Showbiz
Chrishell Stause has shut down rumors she had anything to do with...
Young girl makes adorable effort to say the word tomato
Must Watch
Mild Vandalism
Galleries
Mild, clever, and funny vandalism).


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
165178
163947