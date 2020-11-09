162805
Kelowna  

Cooking oil spill causes greasy situation for downtown businesses

Messy cooking oil spill

Workers are scrambling to clean up a greasy situation in a Kelowna alleyway.

There has been a major cooking oil spill in the alley behind the Naked Cafe restaurant at 571 Lawrence Ave.

City of Kelowna bylaw officers have already been to the scene. According to a manager of the restaurant, they are working to clean up the mess.

"We have a couple of oil barrels behind the restaurant and we think a homeless person managed to get back there and spill the oil," says Josh Stelger with the Naked Cafe.

Stelger says the Naked Cafe has a couple of barrels at the back of the restaurant dedicated to capturing the cooking oil, which typically gets picked up once a month or so.

"There are quite a few people in the neighbourhood who aren't very happy with us right now," he said, adding they are trying to soak up the spilled oil with absorbent. They are also working with their neighbours to try and prevent the situation from happening again.

Stelger wasn't exactly sure how much cooking oil was spilled but did indicate the oil barrel is a 55-gallon or 200-litre size and he believes it was close to being full.

The City of Kelowna's bylaw department said they take violations of the city's sewer bylaw "very seriously," but typically try to educate before issuing fines. 

According to the City of Kelowna, residential cooking oil and grease poured down the drain is the number one cause of sewer blockages and overflows in the City of Kelowna.

The Naked Cafe says it subscribes to a service to properly dispose of their cooking oil, but this incident has left them looking for a better way of securing the oil containers behind the restaurant.

