Kelowna  

Procession honours late firefighter in Lake Country

Procession for firefighter

A public line-of-duty death procession and private funeral was held for a Lake Country firefighter on Sunday. 

Karl Featherstone, a paid-on-call firefighter, passed away at home on October 11 after participating in "emergency response activities" the day before. 

“He joined the Lake Country Fire Department in 2009 as a paid-on-call firefighter and was known for his calm, diligent participation and exemplary attendance at practices and call outs,” said Fire Chief Steve Windsor.

While there were no public interactions and firefighters were wearing masks in vehicles, the public was invited to view the procession of emergency vehicles on the road or from private homes and yards. 

Emergency vehicles assembled at 9:00 a.m. on Tyndall Rd. and proceeded down Okanagan Centre Rd West towards the Okanagan Centre Hall on Maddock Avenue in Lake Country.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been launched to benefit Featherstone's family.

