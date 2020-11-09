RCMP and COSAR find missing senior with dementia

Photo: Colin Dacre

Kelowna RCMP and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue were busy downtown Sunday night, searching for a missing senior with dementia.

COSAR sent out 15 volunteers just before 10 p.m. Sunday to look for an 86-year-old woman on a mobility scooter.

"A witness indicated seeing the subject around 10 p.m on Ellis Street," said search manager Edward Henczel in a news release. "Searchers focused on the area between Kelowna General Hospital, Knox Mountain, Gordon Drive and Okanagan Lake."

Just after 2 a.m., a clerk at a hotel on Gordon Drive called police to report that the woman was in their lobby.

In a news release at 3 a.m., police confirmed the senior was found safe.