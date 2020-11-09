RCMP hand out warnings on Hwy 97 to motorists for failing to 'slow down and move over'

The Kelowna RCMP and BCAA held an event Monday morning on Highway 97 at Ellison Lake to remind drivers B.C.’s to “slow down and move over.”

While many B.C. motorists are unaware of the law, drivers must slow down and change lanes for all vehicles stopped alongside the road that have flashing red, blue or yellow lights.

On Monday, crews set up a tow truck with flashing lights and gave warnings to drivers who did not do so.

“We are seeing a fairly steady flow of people who are forgetting to slow down and move over, so it's an excellent reminder,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, adding the drivers who are pulled over have been happy to be getting just a warning notice.

The law requires motorists to slow their speeds to 70 km/h while in an 80 km/h or over zone or drop to 40 km/h when in an under 80 km/h zone. If travelling on a two-lane road, the driver must also change lanes.

A ticket for failing to do so costs $174 and carries three penalty points.

Dave Weloy, BCAA senior manager, automotive safety and training, says their crews “constantly” and on a “daily basis” are dealing with drivers not following the law.

“People are driving by, flying by and now slowing down, moving over,” he said, noting the law has been around for a decade.

Failing to slow down and move over puts the people at the side of the road, and motorist themselves, at risk.

“So we are here today to share that and hopefully people will start slowing down.”