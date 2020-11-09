Environment Canada predicts up to 5cm of snow Monday evening

The Okanagan could be waking up to about five centimetres of snow on Tuesday morning for the second significant snowfall of the season.

Environment Canada metereologist Jonathan Bau says the snow is expected to start falling Monday afternoon, but will begin in earnest at about 7 or 8 p.m. that evening.

"We have a low just sliding down the coast bringing precipitation into the Interior for Monday night. Generally looking about five centimetres across the Kelowna area, that includes West Kelowna and Vernon.

"The highest amount that I can find may be Enderby, Lumby area, just with that particular southwest flow they might get a little bit more closer to 8 or 10 centimetres."

The ridge of high pressure will move through the valley by late Tuesday morning, before another system arrives Thursday evening, bringing with it an estimated 2 centimetres of snow.

"Thursday’s system will be similar to Monday night," says Bau.

"The difference is that the low is now on the west side of Vancouver Island instead of the east side of Vancouver Island, so because it’s for the west the Okanagan Valley will probably receive less precipitation than what we’re seeing. Probably two to four [centimetres] at most, but again it really depends on where that low slides down the coast for Thursday."

There's a more substantial system with added moisture arriving Friday, he says, but a warm front moving through Friday afternoon could change forecasted flurries into just rain in the valley bottom.

"We're looking at closer to five centimetres Friday. There is a warm front associated with that system so the freezing levels could rise maybe to about 1,000 metres. But it’s quite far into the future, so a change in a trackable low will have impact on the amount of precipitation and the strength of the warm air that will move in."

However, it should still be cold enough for snow on mountain passes and at ski resorts, says Bau, given this week's forecast is slightly cooler than seasonal norms.

For this time of year, the Okanagan Valley typically experiences a high of about five degrees, and low of minus two degrees.

This week, Monday's high is forecasted to be one degree, followed by a high of three degrees on Tuesday and two degrees on Wednesday.

Motorists travelling on Monday evening can expect five to 10 centimetres of snow on the Coquihalla, about five centimetres on the Connector and up to 10 centimetres in the Allison Pass area.

For updates on road conditions, check DriveBC.