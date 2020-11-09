Family loses everything in mobile home fire

MONDAY 9:30 a.m.

The Kelowna Fire Department says the mobile home was fully involved when they arrived at the 700 block of Beaver Lake Road at 7:30 p.m.

Crews from Lake Country Fire also attended.

“Thankfully all residents were able to evacuate the home and through swift action by crews on scene the fire was extinguished quickly limiting the damage to the single mobile home,” said Kelowna Fire platoon captain Jarret Dais.

There was minor damage to a nearby RV and hedge and one of the residents was treated for smoke inhalation by paramedics.

According to a GoFundMe campaign, the mobile home belonged to the Samm family, who lost everything to the blaze.

“The Samms are a hardworking family with strong ties in our community. They are part of the local hockey association and brownies group in town. The family is now left to pick up the pieces from this devastating tragedy,” the GoFundMe said.

The fundraiser had already raised $4,500 Monday morning.

SUNDAY UPDATED: 9:30 p.m.

Residents of Winfield Mobile Home Park gathered outside where RCMP had blocked off a portion of the park, as crews dealt with the aftermath of a significant structure fire.

The fire originally looked as if it was affecting two homes, say residents, because of large cedar trees next to the structure.

However, it was only one home located near the back end of the park that went up in flames.

Residents say they didn't hear any explosion or loud sounds, but were alerted by the "huge flames" and shortly after, the arrival of the fire engines.

It is unclear at this stage how many residents were in the building at the time of the fire and if there are any injuries, but there are multiple ambulances on scene.

The cause of the fire is also unknown at this stage.

Castanet will update this story as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL: 8:15 p.m.

At least one home is on fire at the Winfield Mobile Home Park on Beaver Lake Road.

The fire was reported just prior to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Multiple fire engines are on site, as well as BC Ambulance and RCMP.