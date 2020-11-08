A structure caught fire at the Winfield Mobile Home Park on Sunday

UPDATED: 9:30 p.m.

Residents of Winfield Mobile Home Park gathered outside where RCMP had blocked off a portion of the park, as crews dealt with the aftermath of a significant structure fire.

The fire originally looked as if it was affecting two homes, say residents, because of large cedar trees next to the structure.

However, it was only one home located near the back end of the park that went up in flames.

Residents say they didn't hear any explosion or loud sounds, but were alerted by the "huge flames" and shortly after, the arrival of the fire engines.

It is unclear at this stage how many residents were in the building at the time of the fire and if there are any injuries, but there are multiple ambulances on scene.

The cause of the fire is also unknown at this stage.

Castanet will update this story as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL: 8:15 p.m.

At least one home is on fire at the Winfield Mobile Home Park on Beaver Lake Road.

The fire was reported just prior to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Multiple fire engines are on site, as well as BC Ambulance and RCMP.