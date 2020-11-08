165362
Kelowna  

A structure caught fire at the Winfield Mobile Home Park on Sunday

Mobile home catches fire

- | Story: 315847

UPDATED: 9:30 p.m.

Residents of Winfield Mobile Home Park gathered outside where RCMP had blocked off a portion of the park, as crews dealt with the aftermath of a significant structure fire.

The fire originally looked as if it was affecting two homes, say residents, because of large cedar trees next to the structure.

However, it was only one home located near the back end of the park that went up in flames. 

Residents say they didn't hear any explosion or loud sounds, but were alerted by the "huge flames" and shortly after, the arrival of the fire engines. 

It is unclear at this stage how many residents were in the building at the time of the fire and if there are any injuries, but there are multiple ambulances on scene. 

The cause of the fire is also unknown at this stage. 

Castanet will update this story as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL: 8:15 p.m.

At least one home is on fire at the Winfield Mobile Home Park on Beaver Lake Road.

The fire was reported just prior to 8 p.m. Sunday. 

Multiple fire engines are on site, as well as BC Ambulance and RCMP. 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

164731
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


151852


Real Estate
4314839
20 5371 Princeton Avenue
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$99,900
more details
165231


164415


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Carmilla
Carmilla Kelowna SPCA >


153561


163573


Sunday afternoon awesomeness- November 8, 2020

Galleries
Some afternoon randomness for your Sunday.
Sunday afternoon awesomeness- November 8, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Owner licks cat back
Must Watch
Well that escalated quickly.
Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek loses cancer battle
Showbiz
Beloved TV game show host Alex Trebek has died following a battle...
Yoda dog
Must Watch
Yoda dog giving a stare down,


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162603
162262