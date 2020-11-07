164896
Castanet asked locals about their reaction to the U.S. election

On Saturday, Democrat Joe Biden was declared the projected winner of the 2020 U.S. Election.

In defeating Donald Trump, Biden will become the 46th president of the United States of America. Castanet hit the streets of Kelowna to find out how people reacted to the news.

"I'm so pleased. This is a happy day. It could be such a bad bad day," one woman said. "Donald Trump is a tyrant ... Happy dump Trump day!"

Another woman was "pleasantly surprised" that Biden was victorious, while one man Castanet spoke with was not confident that Biden would end up as the winner. 

"I don't think Joe Biden won yet, I think they gotta count all the ballots and everything to see what happened," he said. "I mean, I personally don't hope [Biden] wins. I hope Donald Trump takes it to the Supreme Court or whatever he's doing. I don't really know what's going on, I haven't followed it really closely with what's going on today."

"I hope Donald Trump wins. I know a lot of people think he's a racist. I don't think that he's a racist. I think he's just a conservative guy and I vote conservative and that's how I think of it."

Another woman was glad Biden won, describing him as a "healer."

"I think it's wonderful that Biden won. I think he's a healer, I think he's a uniter and that he will do his best to work across the aisle with the Republicans and I think that's someone you need in power at this moment in time."

Another man Castanet spoke with was not surprised by the result, however he was unhappy. 

"I'm on the other side of things. I would have been happier with the other outcome ... I'm a little bit more conservative. I'm not a left-wing thinker so I tend to steer my politics more towards that way."

