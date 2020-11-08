165289
Kelowna  

United Way Southern Interior BC turns 70

70 years of United Way

United Way Southern Interior BC is celebrating their 70th anniversary this month with a goal of raising $70,000.

For more than seven decades, United Way has positively impacted the lives of people from Revelstoke to Osoyoos to Princeton.

While social issues change and new issues grow, United Way says they've always been committed to tackling them with a collaborative and community-based approach. 

“As we embark on our 70th anniversary, celebrating seven decades of impact, change, service and local love - the need continues to be as prevalent as ever,” says Kahir Lalji, executive director of United Way SIBC.

“The pandemic has clearly shown us that invisible, un-ignorable issues have become visible. Poverty, precarious housing, food insecurity, mental health and emotional fragility, and the wellbeing of children and youth continue to be pressing social challenges. We ask for your support as we address and invest in these key priority areas.”

The pandemic has had a negative impact on all local fundraising efforts and as a result, United Way wants to to boost donation levels to help more than 90 local charities who depend on them for grant funding. 

United Way will be hosting a Stay at Home Gala from 6 to 9 p.m. on Nov. 19. The evening will feature nine local bands, food and drinks from local restaurants, an online auction and local guests.

“Sun Life is committed to fostering healthier, sustainable communities for our clients, advisors, employees and all Canadians,” says district director of Sun Life Craig Pelletier. “Having opened our first offices in the Okanagan in 1952, we’re proud to support organizations like the United Way and their virtual gala to help make a difference in many local lives.”

For more information or tickets click here.

