BC Transit introduces mobility app to improve customer experience

BC Transit has announced the 'Transit' app to improve customer experience.

The new app is available in 18 BC Transit system, including Kelowna. It uses real-time technology on buses in seven communities and uses crowd-sourcing to provide trip information to customers.

After launching the app, riders will be able to view nearby options and departure times. It is easy to navigate the region with the help of bus estimated time of arrivals.

The Transit app supports other customer service channels including NextRide, the BC Transit website, printed information and call centres.

BC Transit will also gain anonymized usage data to improve planning processes and customizations such as the ability to send information to riders via the Transit home screen.

