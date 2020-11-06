165076
Annual Joe Rich Fire Rescue Community Food Bank Drive is back Nov. 22

The Joe Rich Fire Rescue Community Food Bank Drive is back for another year.

Residents of Joe Rich are encouraged to support the drive taking place Nov. 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. where members of the fire rescue will go door-to-door throughout the community, collecting non-perishable food items and cash donations for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's food drive will involve contactless pickup and social distancing. On the day of the drive, residents are asked to leave their donations on their door steps or at the end of their driveways.

On Nov. 22, Joe Rich residents can drop off their donations at Station 51 located at 11481 Highway 33 East or Station 52 located at 6550 Goudie Road. Both facilities will have bins set up to accept the donations. 

For more information click here or call 250-469-6179.

