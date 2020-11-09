Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association awarded North American Responsible Tourism Award

Photo: Contributed

The Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association has received the North America Responsible Tourism Award from World Travel Awards for the third year in a row.

The World Travel Awards were held during a virtual event where leading tourism, travel and hospital brands in North America were recognized.

"On behalf of myself, the board of directors and our entire team at the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association, we are extremely honoured to once again receive this award for our ongoing commitment to responsible and sustainable tourism," says TOTA president and CEO Glenn Mandziuk.

"Never before in the history of our industry have we faced the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and it has only highlighted the need for all of us to work collaboratively on building back a more sustainable, resilient and responsible tourism industry.

"We appreciate and thank the World Travel Awards for recognizing the dedicated work of our association for the third year running and can assure you that this will be a continued focus of our efforts in the months and years to come."

In the last several years, the Thompson Okanagan has been recognized for its collective efforts in supporting the tourism industry in a manner that respects social, cultural, environmental and economic foundations.

The association pivoted their efforts this year to support stakeholders when the pandemic erupted by providing one-on-one supports, training, education and advocacy through the BC Regional Tourism Secretariat Tourism Resiliency Program.

"As we work to build a new and different future for the tourism industry, success will not be possible without continued strong leadership, support and innovation by the Provincial Ministry of Tourism, arts, culture, Destination British Columbia, community tourism organizations, and First Nations partners, as well as over 4,500 member industry stakeholders from across the region," says Mandziuk.

“We have a great team of professionals at TOTA who are a true reflection of the strong efforts that have been undertaken. To be recognized for these efforts is truly special for us all.”