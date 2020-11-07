Superintendent praises students and staff for efforts they are making to slow spread of COVID-19

Photo: pixabay

Despite a dramatic rise in the number of positive COVID-19 test results within the Kelowna school system this week, the district's superintendent says he's please with the response of both students and staff.

Kevin Kaardal says a spike in cases this week was not unexpected, nor is it cause for alarm.

"It was inevitable actually," said Kaardal after four single positive test results were announced in three schools over the past three days.

"As exposures rise in the community, then there will be exposures in schools. But, our plans are designed to reduce the risk of those turning into outbreaks."

Kaardal praised, not only the districts safety measures, but those who have been following them, namely students, teachers and staff for keeping exposures at a relatively low level.

"What's been really good is that people have been following the safety protocols. One of the reasons, I think, we've been very fortunate so far is that because people, even people who ended up being positive...were not coming to school symptomatic.

"It doesn't mean there is something wrong if we do get an outbreak. It might just mean somebody had very mild symptoms and didn't think to stay home."

Kaardal adds all exposures involving the Central Okanagan school system have been contracted in the broader community and not within the school system.

He says the protocols in place have kept those to just single exposures and not outbreaks.

"Now, we've had a learning group or two that have been asked to isolate, and that's what the plan is designed to do...is to try and limit isolations to no more than a learning group, then we are able to respond by finding a way to remotely instruct that learning group while they're in isolation.

"We hope those precautionary measures will prevent there from being any further spread from the community into the school population."

He says if people continue to follow the safety advice from Dr. Bonnie Henry, we should be able to get the virus under control in the community.

"And, a safe community means schools are safe from COVID."