165362
Kelowna  

City of Kelowna amps up training to ensure communities are made to be safe

Making communities safer

- | Story: 315734

The City of Kelowna is making spaces safer through routine audits and reviews of city projects, parks, neighbourhoods and supportive housing developments.

What does safety mean to you? It may be the positive sense you get while walking through a maintained park or the discomfort you experience while walking through a poorly lit street. 

A team of city staff who are trained in Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design conduct reviews of locations in the city.

When looking at two neighbourhoods, neighbourhood one might be well lit, has clear signage, sidewalks, bike lanes and a well maintained landscape. Neighbourhood two might have hidden spaces, dark alleyways, overgrown trees, graffiti and no bike paths or sidewalks.

“Neighbourhood two sounds pretty inviting – if you’re someone looking to commit crime without being seen,” says crime prevention supervisor with the City of Kelowna Colleen Cornock.

“When we apply CPTED principles, we are looking at what modifications could be made to reduce opportunities for crime.”

For some new city developments such as supportive housing projects, Cornock and her team applied the 
CPTED principles before the construction phase started. 

This applies to the newly constructed Samuel Place and Stephen Village where an increased amount of lighting was applied to ensure high visibility in the outdoor areas. 

Twenty-two staff from a variety of departments with the city and RCMP took part in CPTED training last week. This will allow the use of CPTED principles in their work which will further improve community safety. 

City Council is prioritizing the reduction of crime to ensure residents feel safe. The CPTED training will triple the city's capacity to provide CPTED audits in areas of worry while supporting the development and application of CPTED expertise early on in planning.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

164074
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


151852


Real Estate
4312025
312 1156 Sunset Dr
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$565,000
more details
162175


165398


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Shiloh
Shiloh Kelowna SPCA >


153561


163573


Nicki Minaj still hasn’t hired help for her newborn son

Showbiz
Nicki Minaj has yet to hire a nanny for the newborn son she shares with husband Kenneth Petty. The star told fans on Twitter on...
Sunday afternoon awesomeness- November 8, 2020
Galleries
Some afternoon randomness for your Sunday.
Sunday afternoon awesomeness- November 8, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Owner licks cat back
Must Watch
Well that escalated quickly.
Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek loses cancer battle
Showbiz
Beloved TV game show host Alex Trebek has died following a battle...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162915
163919