City of Kelowna amps up training to ensure communities are made to be safe

Photo: Unsplash/Lacie Slezak

The City of Kelowna is making spaces safer through routine audits and reviews of city projects, parks, neighbourhoods and supportive housing developments.

What does safety mean to you? It may be the positive sense you get while walking through a maintained park or the discomfort you experience while walking through a poorly lit street.

A team of city staff who are trained in Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design conduct reviews of locations in the city.

When looking at two neighbourhoods, neighbourhood one might be well lit, has clear signage, sidewalks, bike lanes and a well maintained landscape. Neighbourhood two might have hidden spaces, dark alleyways, overgrown trees, graffiti and no bike paths or sidewalks.

“Neighbourhood two sounds pretty inviting – if you’re someone looking to commit crime without being seen,” says crime prevention supervisor with the City of Kelowna Colleen Cornock.

“When we apply CPTED principles, we are looking at what modifications could be made to reduce opportunities for crime.”

For some new city developments such as supportive housing projects, Cornock and her team applied the

CPTED principles before the construction phase started.

This applies to the newly constructed Samuel Place and Stephen Village where an increased amount of lighting was applied to ensure high visibility in the outdoor areas.

Twenty-two staff from a variety of departments with the city and RCMP took part in CPTED training last week. This will allow the use of CPTED principles in their work which will further improve community safety.

City Council is prioritizing the reduction of crime to ensure residents feel safe. The CPTED training will triple the city's capacity to provide CPTED audits in areas of worry while supporting the development and application of CPTED expertise early on in planning.