Founder of Rebellious Unicorns Dustyn Baulkham wins national 2020 Young LGBT+ Entrepreneur of the Year award

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna's own Dustyn Baulkham has won the 2020 Young LGBT+ Entrepreneur of the Year award from Canada's LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce.

Baulkham is the founder and executive producer of Kelowna's Rebellious Unicorns Production Company Inc. He was presented the award on Thursday during the CGLCC's virtual Black & White Gala.

The prestigious award is given to those who best exemplify the qualities of leadership, innovation, potential for growth and those who are committed to the LGBT2Q+ community and beyond.

“I know it’s been a challenging year for all of us,” says Baulkham. “We need arts and entertainment to really keep us happy and keep our mental health in a good state.”

Rebellious Unicorns was founded in 2017 as a broadcasting and media production company dedicated to making positive change in the Okanagan by curating inclusive events and programs.

“A big shout out to our team at Rebellious Unicorns and Unicorns.LIVE who have been persevering through all the changes,” says Baulkham. “I feel like the arts and entertainment community is really struggling and we’re trying everything we can to keep it alive.”

Rebellious Unicorns produces in-person events, however due to the COVID-19 pandemic Baulkham got creative and launched the online streaming service Unicorns.LIVE which is a diverse platform for creators to share their content.

The service allows participants to get compensated for their work while offering performance opportunities to those who would have been negatively impacted by the pandemic.

“It means a lot to be recognized for the award. Thank you to the CGLCC,” says Baulkham.