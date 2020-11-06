165260
Kelowna  

Police searching for missing Kelowna woman

Missing woman sought

The RCMP is appealing to the public for help tracking down a missing woman.

Kaelyn Fitzgerald was last seen on the afternoon of November 5.

Description of Kaelyn:

  • Caucasian female
  • 37-years-old
  • 5 ft 3 in (160 cm)
  • medium build
  • long blonde hair
  • blue eyes

She may be driving a dark blue 2007 Chevrolet Equinox with BC licence plate HJ968M.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kaelyn Fitzgerald is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

 

