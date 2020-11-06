Missing woman found safe, says family

Photo: RCMP

UPDATE 5:30 p.m.

Kaelyn Fitzgerald has been found safe, according to her family on social media.

ORIGINAL 2:15 p.m.

The Kelowna RCMP is appealing to the public for help tracking down a missing woman.

Kaelyn Fitzgerald was last seen on the afternoon of November 5.

Description of Kaelyn:

Caucasian female

37-years-old

5 ft 3 in (160 cm)

medium build

long blonde hair

blue eyes

She may be driving a dark blue 2007 Chevrolet Equinox with BC licence plate HJ968M.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kaelyn Fitzgerald is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).