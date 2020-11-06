Missing woman found safe, says family

Photo: RCMP
UPDATE 5:30 p.m.
Kaelyn Fitzgerald has been found safe, according to her family on social media.
ORIGINAL 2:15 p.m.
The Kelowna RCMP is appealing to the public for help tracking down a missing woman.
Kaelyn Fitzgerald was last seen on the afternoon of November 5.
Description of Kaelyn:
- Caucasian female
- 37-years-old
- 5 ft 3 in (160 cm)
- medium build
- long blonde hair
- blue eyes
She may be driving a dark blue 2007 Chevrolet Equinox with BC licence plate HJ968M.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kaelyn Fitzgerald is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).