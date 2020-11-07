An employee at Kelowna Costco has tested positive for COVID-19

Photo: BIV/file

An employee at Kelowna's Costco Wholesale has tested positive for COVID-19.

Staff were informed of the test prior to opening Thursday morning.

According to those familiar with the meeting, employees were notified, however, they were not given the name of the person infected or what department they worked in for privacy reasons.

The store remains open to the public.

Management at Costco Kelowna directed all inquiries to head office.

They did say the store has protocols in place, and that face masks continue to be strongly recommended for all members.

Staff members are required to wear face coverings at all times.

Interior Health does not, as policy, comment on single exposures within businesses unless there are broader risks of exposure.

However, in an email to Castanet, officials say those who may have been exposed will be contacted directly.

"IH public health has a robust contact tracing process. Anyone at risk of exposure to any case will be contacted directly by IH public health," the email states.

"Privacy and trust are important for people to be comfortable coming forward to get tested. Identifying initial cases is at the heart of our contact tracing process that reduces further exposures in our communities - we can't do that if people are afraid to come forward."

Calls for comment from Costco have not been returned.